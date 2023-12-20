Lumine Group, which acquires, operates and develops industry-specific software primarily in the telecommunications and media sectors, intends to operate both businesses as stand-alone entities, under the name Motive

Nokia recently concluded an agreement to sell its device services management business to Lumine Group for a sum that could reach 185 million euros (approximately 203.1 million dollars). The move represents a significant boost to the company's finances. The two companies said the deal includes a contingent consideration of up to €35 million, based on the performance of these assets in the first year following the closing of the deal. Around 500 Nokia employees, currently employed in the areas of device management and service platforms, are expected to move to Lumine Group as part of the deal.

The agreement is expected to conclude in the first quarter of 2024, subject to terms, conditions and consultations with works councils or other workers' representative bodies, where required by law. Nokia underlined that this move represents a further advancement in its strategy to actively manage its network and cloud services (CNS) group's portfolio, in order to invest in other strategic areas and enhance its technological leadership.

The sale follows other announcements made by Nokia earlier this year, including the sale of its VitalQIP products to Cygna Labs Corp and the transfer of its cloud and container infrastructure operations to Red Hat. The Finnish manufacturer announced in October that 14,000 jobs would be cut as part of a cost-cutting programme. In December, Nokia lowered its long-term profitability target due to market conditions affecting its mobile networks business.