By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Draft EU rules aimed at avoiding disputes over essential patents for key technologies in telecommunications equipment and connected cars appear to place the onus and costs on their owners, which could undermine Europe’s lead on these issues. areas, Nokia said.

The comments from the Finnish telecoms equipment maker, which derives 40% of its revenue from its patent portfolio, come two days before the European Commission is due to present the draft rules.

Under the proposal, patent holders are required to register their patents with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) if they want to collect patent fees or take legal action.

EUIPO will also oversee the process to determine fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory royalties, which must be completed within nine months.

The proposal is unbalanced and ignores a fundamental problem for patent owners, said Nokia’s head of intellectual property policy Collette Rawnsley.

“The draft regulation appears one-sided, with additional obligations, burdens and costs falling on patent owners rather than implementers,” she told Reuters in an interview.

“Unfortunately, there is nothing in the proposal to address the issue of withholding, where bad-faith implementers avoid or delay obtaining a license and paying for the innovative technology they are using.”

Rawnsley said Europe could lose the lead if the new rules are passed.

“European Union regulatory intervention and changes in the licensing structure could make European standardization forums less attractive. This could undermine European leadership in these critical technologies,” she said.