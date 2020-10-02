Upgrade
Nokia | Nokia received clean papers from Fiva for announcing an exceptional stock market crash

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
October 2, 2020
in World
Nokia said in its fall 2019 interim report that the outlook has darkened significantly. On the same day, the company’s stock plummeted 23 percent.

Financial supervision has provided Nokia with clean papers for its price decline announcements.

Nokia’s network equipment price fell significantly in the autumn of 2019. The price decline was preceded by Nokia’s interim report, in which the company reported in its interim report on the changed outlook for 2019 and 2020.

At the same time, Nokia announced its decision to partially waive the payment of dividends for the 2018 financial year.

Nokia the share plummeted 23 percent on Thursday, October 24, 2019, when the company published its July – September interim report. The collapse had a significant economic significance for many Finns. According to the Exchange Foundation, Nokia’s shareholders were more than 230,000 Finnish individuals.

Nokia declined to comment on the preliminary investigation initiated by Fiva. Instead, the company’s then CEO Rajeev Suri said last November that information on the deteriorating outlook was not pledged.

“New information about our changed outlook was communicated as quickly as possible,” Suri said.

Financial Supervision the investigation concerned whether Nokia issued a performance warning in accordance with the provisions. The survey was based on responses provided by Nokia. The company presented comprehensive internal documentation in support of the responses, Fiva says.

