For some years ago, bringing a smart cell phone has been something very common for people, since practically everyone from children to the elderly carry one in their pocket. However, before these there were cell phones that had their peak and were therefore replaced by what we now have due to their advanced technology.

While all is quiet for now, it seems that nishant batra, Director of Strategy and Technology at Nokia He has a different thought, assuring that in a short time the devices will be discontinued. He claims that before 2030 this is coming to an end, indicating that the next important step that is going to replace it is the metaverse.

batra mentions that companies like Manzana Y Xiaomi They are going to direct their efforts to this new technology, so little by little the cell phones that we already know will be leaving the market. They will not do it abruptly, since not everyone can adopt the same style, since as with other types of communications, everything will go down in price.

It is worth commenting that the reality of Nokia it is a bit far from what is thought, since technology cannot change abruptly, so the estimate of this next decade may change. This is because it cannot be sustained in that way, but it is possible that the first advances could be perceived in years as 2026.

Via: Jeux Video

Editor’s note: The idea that cell phones will vanish in 4 years is crazy, since the market will not be able to adapt in a short time. Even so, it is a fact that there will be new things at the beginning of 2030, but there would not be such an accelerated replacement.