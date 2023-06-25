Nokia is known worldwide for manufacturing cell phones with great durability and resistance, these devices had a solid construction and were rresistant to knocks and falls.

Now after the resurgence of the Finnish brand that seeks to compete in the world of smartphones. Nokia has unveiled the Nokia XR21 a phone resistant to water, falls and shocks, which could even be described as the best equipment for rough use.

This option is ideal if you have an adventurous spirit and want to change your iPhone for a phone with the ‘3 B’, good, cheap, beautiful and also very resistant.

Feature of the Nokia XR21 that will make you buy it

Nokia XR21 It is an innovative smartphone that has incredible features that make it ideal for travel and demanding activities as it is shock and water resistant.

XR21 was presented a couple of weeks ago in Europe, and although it is not known if it will leave the continental market, the small advances that Nokia has given make its new device look very promising.

It is expected that this mobile phone is focused on the mid-range market, it will have a robust appearance, since it is intended to be one of the most resistant devices on the market.

XR21 will have a 6.49″ LCD screen with FULLHD+ resolution equipped with Gorilla Glass Victis for greater resistance.

As for its internal features, XR21 will have a 4,800 mAh battery and 128 GB of internal storage with 6 GB of RAM.

It is also expected that this device will have a very affordable price compared to other brands, as it is expected to arrive in Mexico at a price of $11,900 pesos.

Nokia Magic Max the smartphone with revolutionary features

Nokia MagicMax It is another Nokia smartphone that will arrive in the world market in 2023. This equipment will have revolutionary features and is expected to be priced lower than other brands such as Samsung and iPhone.

Among the qualities that will highlight Nokia MagicMax Above other brands is its powerful camera that is expected to have 200 MP resolution, as well as its processor and operating system.

Features of the Nokia Magic Max: Magic Max will have a multiple camera with three lenses (144 MP, 64 MP and 48 MP). In its most equipped version, this device will offer a storage capacity of 512 GB and 16 GB of RAM.

As expected, to be able to operate all these revolutionary capabilities in the Nokia Magic Max, a large battery is necessary and this device will have a 7,959 mAh battery with 180W fast charging that will allow you to charge the device in minutes.