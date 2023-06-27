Nokia Magic Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max are getting ready to have an epic battle in the mobile device market. Who will be the winner? This will be decided by you when you discover the incredible features of these two smartphones.

Nokia is a brand that dominated the world of mobile phones in the early 2000s and, after some ups and downs, has weighed in with the Nokia Magic Max, a device that promises to be a worthy competitor to high-end devices from brands like Samsung, Apple and Huawei.

MeanwhileiPhone 14 Pro Max It is the latest and best Apple device which has stood out in the global market for offering an exceptional user experience thanks to its iOS operating system.

Nokia Magic Max vs. iPhone 14 Pro

Nokia Magic Max 2023 is a device that promises to revolutionize the world of Android smartphones. This equipment remains behind the curtain of Nokia and rumors have recently circulated about its characteristics and tentative price that it will have in Mexico

The final features of the Nokia Magic Max have not been fully revealed, but the leaks around the device made by the Finnish brand make it look like a robust device ideal for any task.

Features of Nokia Magic Max

Main camera: 200 MP

Front camera: 64MP

RAM memory: 12 GB

ROM memory: 256/ 512 GB

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Battery: 7950mAh

Quick Charge: 180W

Operating System: Android 13

Tentative price: $9,000 to $11,000

iPhone 14 Pro Max is Apple’s champion smartphone. This is the latest generation of their smartphones and as it is the PRO MAX edition, it has superior features to its cheaper versions.

14 PRO MAX is one of the best devices on the market and an eternal rival of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series and other devices in the same line such as Huawei P50 Pro and others.

iPhone 14 Pro Max Features