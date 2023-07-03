Nokia, iPhone and Samsung They are undoubtedly three of the best-known cell phone brands worldwide, the first for its resistant devices that marked history, the company founded by Steve Jobs for its unique operating system, and Samsung for offering unmatched quality in each of its equipment.

Given this scenario, the Finnish manufacturer will have a tough battle against iPhone and Samsung in the global market. Your worthy fighter will be the Nokia Magic Max, a cell phone that will have revolutionary features.

Despite the fact that only some aspects of this cell phone that will go on sale scheduled for August 2023 are known, its price and features may make Samsung and Apple temper.

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Pro Max is the newest face of iPhone. This is a device that offers innovation, excellent design and its own dynamic island that guarantees a spectacular user experience.

Features iPhone 14 Pro Max

Display: Super Retina XDR 6.7-inch True Tone, HDR ProMotion 120 Hz

Processor: Apple A16 Bionic

RAM: 6GB LPDDR5X

Storage: 128/256/512GB/1TB

Main camera: Multiple of (48MP, f/1.78, 24mm, 12MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 12MP, f/2.8, 77mm, OIS)

Front camera: 12MP, f1.9

Operating system: iOS 16

Price: $31,999.00 in 256 GB

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy S23 Ultra is the latest generation of Samsung’s flagship smartphone. This team is one of the most outstanding of 2023, as it is one of the great successful steps of the Korean manufacturer.

Features Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Screen: 6.8-inch AMOLED

QHD+ resolution at 3,080 x 1,440 with 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

RAM: 8/12GB RAM

Storage: 256/512/1TB

Main camera: Multiple of (200 MP f/1.7 OIS, 12 MP f2.2 120º 13mm, 10 MP f/2.4 OIS 3X 69mm, 10 MP f/4.9 OIS 10X 230mm)

Front camera: 12 MP f/2.2 25mm

Battery: 5,000 mAh with 45 W fast charging

Price: $35,999.00 for 512GB in Samsung stores

Nokia MagicMax

Nokia Magic Max is one of the most recent proposals from the Finnish manufacturer with which the brand seeks to slip away as a leader in the manufacture of high-end cell phones.

Features of the Nokia Magic Max