Nokia, iPhone and Samsung They are undoubtedly three of the best-known cell phone brands worldwide, the first for its resistant devices that marked history, the company founded by Steve Jobs for its unique operating system, and Samsung for offering unmatched quality in each of its equipment.
Given this scenario, the Finnish manufacturer will have a tough battle against iPhone and Samsung in the global market. Your worthy fighter will be the Nokia Magic Max, a cell phone that will have revolutionary features.
Despite the fact that only some aspects of this cell phone that will go on sale scheduled for August 2023 are known, its price and features may make Samsung and Apple temper.
iPhone 14 Pro Max
iPhone 14 Pro Max is the newest face of iPhone. This is a device that offers innovation, excellent design and its own dynamic island that guarantees a spectacular user experience.
Features iPhone 14 Pro Max
- Display: Super Retina XDR 6.7-inch True Tone, HDR ProMotion 120 Hz
- Processor: Apple A16 Bionic
- RAM: 6GB LPDDR5X
- Storage: 128/256/512GB/1TB
- Main camera: Multiple of (48MP, f/1.78, 24mm, 12MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 12MP, f/2.8, 77mm, OIS)
- Front camera: 12MP, f1.9
- Operating system: iOS 16
- Price: $31,999.00 in 256 GB
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Galaxy S23 Ultra is the latest generation of Samsung’s flagship smartphone. This team is one of the most outstanding of 2023, as it is one of the great successful steps of the Korean manufacturer.
Features Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
- Screen: 6.8-inch AMOLED
- QHD+ resolution at 3,080 x 1,440 with 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus 2
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- RAM: 8/12GB RAM
- Storage: 256/512/1TB
- Main camera: Multiple of (200 MP f/1.7 OIS, 12 MP f2.2 120º 13mm, 10 MP f/2.4 OIS 3X 69mm, 10 MP f/4.9 OIS 10X 230mm)
- Front camera: 12 MP f/2.2 25mm
- Battery: 5,000 mAh with 45 W fast charging
- Price: $35,999.00 for 512GB in Samsung stores
Nokia MagicMax
Nokia Magic Max is one of the most recent proposals from the Finnish manufacturer with which the brand seeks to slip away as a leader in the manufacture of high-end cell phones.
Features of the Nokia Magic Max
- Main camera: 200 megapixels
- Front camera: 64 megapixels
- Screen: 6.9”
- Battery: 7950mAh
- Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- Memory: 256 / 512 GB
- Operating system: Android 13
- Possible Price: Between 9 thousand 100 pesos and 11 thousand pesos
