In the world of mobile phones, there are three brands that have positioned themselves as undisputed leaders; Nokia, Samsung and Apple. These brands have left an indelible mark on the market, due to their innovation and product quality.

Nokia, is known for being one of the pioneers of smartphones and although it had some ups and downs in its adaptation to the world of smartphones, it has returned with an iconic phone that promises to revolutionize the market. This device is the Nokia MagicMax.

Samsung is an indisputable leader in Android cell phones, since for some years it has gained leadership thanks to its constant innovation and easy adaptation to new market demands. Sample of all this growth is the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, its flagship cell phone that is one of the most popular at the moment.

For its part, Apple is a manufacturer that we cannot ignore when it comes to smartphones. This company has built a very particular market strategy focusing its efforts to give the best to an exclusive group of people. This is the case of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, a cell phone that has captivated consumers.

Nokia MagicMax

Screen: 6.72-inch Full HD+ AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate.

Main camera: Multiple of 108MP + 16MP + 5MP.

RAM: 8GB/12GB/16GB.

Storage: 256GB/512GB.

Front camera: 64MP.

Battery: 7950 mAh.

Price: $9,000 to $11,000 pesos.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Screen: 6.8-inch AMOLED with 3080 x 1440 QHD+ resolution.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Adreno 740.

Storage: 256GB, 512GB or 1TB of ROM and 8GB or 12GB of RAM.

Main camera: Multiple 200MP f/1.7 OIS, 12MP f/2.2 120º 13mm, 10MP f/2.4 OIS 3X 69mm, 10MP f/4.9 OIS 10X 230mm.

Front camera: 12MP f/2.2 25mm.

Battery: 5,000 mAh with 45W fast charge.

Operating system: Android 13.

price: $35,999.00 in 1T version

iPhone 14 Pro Max

Display: 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED with 2778 x 1184 Full HD+ resolution and HDR10 support.

Processor: Apple A14.

Software: iOS 14.

Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB or 1000GB.

Camera: Multiple 12MP f/1.6 26mm OIS, 12MP (tele) f/2.0 52mm OIS, 12MP f/1.6 13mm ultra-wide angle 120º.

Front camera: 12MP.

Water and dust resistance (IP68 rating).

Price: $38,999 pesos