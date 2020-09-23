Nokia launched two new smartphones Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 2.4 on Tuesday. HMD Global organized the event to launch new Nokia phones. The company has used the tagline ‘unveil a new chapter for Nokia phones’ with this event.

Both these smartphones will be launched in foreign markets for customers by October. The starting price of Nokia 3.4 is 159 EUR i.e. 13,700 and the price of Nokia 2.4 is 119 EUR 10,260. Information about how long these phones will come in the Indian market is not available.

Nokia 3.4 specifications

Display 6.39 inch HD + resolution

Camera – Triple Rear Camera Setup – 13 + 5 + 2 MP

Processor – Qualcomm Snapdragon 460

RAM storage – 3 / 32GB and 4GB / 64GB

Battery – 4,000mAh with standard 10W charge support

Nokia 2.4 specifications

Display – 6.5 inch

Camera – Dual Camera Setup – 13 + 2 Selfie – 5 MP

Processor – MediaTek Helio P22

RAM storage – 2 / 32GB and 3GB / 64GB

Battery – 4,000mAh

They will compete …

Samsung Galaxy M21

Samsung’s Galaxy M21 is a good smartphone in this segment. The price of this phone starts at 12,699. It is priced at 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. For photography, it has a triple camera setup, in which the main camera is 48 megapixels, the second camera is 8 megapixels ultra wide and the third lens is a 5 megapixel depth sensor. A 20-megapixel camera has been given for selfie. Artificial intelligence is also supported with the camera. It has a 6.4-inch full HD Plus Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels. Mali-G72 MP3 GPU and 3 protection gorilla glass will also be available for graphics.

OPPO A9 2020

OPPO’s smartphones get better quality. OPPO A9 2020 is a great smartphone. The price of this phone starts at Rs 15,913. For photography, this phone has a 48-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, 2-megapixel mono lens and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor. The front of the phone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The 6.52-inch full display screen has a waterdrop notch in the display. Also, there is protection of Gorilla Glass 5 on the display. The phone will get MediaTek Qualcomm SM6125 processor, 128 GB storage and 4 GB RAM, along with a 5000 mAh battery.

