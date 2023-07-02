Most low-end phones are the same in many ways, they provide limited power and performance. In addition, they are assembled with lesser quality parts. Despite the fact that this is a label that is present in many cheap smartphones. With Nokia G11 it is the opposite.

This is because this cell phone from the Finnish manufacturer offers us the best cup of soda and a photographic section that any mid-range or high-end phone would envy.

Nokia G11 is one of the low-end devices from Nokia. This is characterized by offering a great battery life and having the latest technology to offer the best user experience.

Features of the Nokia G11 PLUS

Screen: 6.5 inches, with reinforced glass and 90Hz refresh rate.

RAM memory: 3GB

Storage: 64GB

Main camera: Multiple of 50 MP Main AF (f/1.8) + 2 MP Depth FF

Front camera: 8MP

Battery: 5,000mAh

Android 12 operating system

Price: $2,598.00 on Amazon

What is the cup of soda on mobile phones

The refresh rate of a smartphone screen refers to the speed or frequency with which the image is displayed per second.

This frequency is measured in hetz (Hz) and the higher this refresh rate is, the more times the image will be updated per second. This allows for a more seamless and uninterrupted user experience.

In mobile phones it is common for the most common refresh rate with which they are equipped to be around 60 HZ to 120Hz, although in latest generation devices this frequency can be above 144 Hz.

An important aspect of this feature is that the higher it is, the blurring effects and the feeling that the images are dragging decrease.