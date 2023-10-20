Nokia has announced plans to reduce business costs by between 800 million and 1.2 billion euros by the end of 2026, accompanied by the potential loss of up to 16% of its workforce, following a dramatic 69% decline in profits third quarter net. In a statement issued alongside its financial results, the company said it intends to rapidly implement a cost-cutting programme, aiming to save 400 million euros in 2024 and a further 300 million the following year. In addition to reducing its workforce, currently made up of 86,000 employees, Nokia plans a series of organizational changes, including greater operational autonomy for its various sectors and a reallocation of sales staff into separate divisions. The company emphasized that this “cost structure redesign” strategy is aimed at “more solidly positioning the company for long-term growth and to enable it to navigate current market uncertainty.” Nokia also specified that the exact extent of this restructuring program will depend on the “evolution of market demand”, with the aim of achieving net savings, although the extent of these will be influenced by inflation.

These expected cuts will primarily impact the Mobile Networks and Cloud and Network Services divisions, as well as internal business functions. Pekka Lundmark, president and CEO of Nokia, said that the company continues to “believe in the medium to long-term attractiveness of our markets. The revolutions in Cloud Computing and Artificial Intelligence will not happen without significant investments in networks equipped of significantly improved capabilities. Despite the uncertainty about the timing of market recovery, we will not stop, but will take decisive action on three fronts: strategic, operational and cost.” These corporate changes were announced at the same time as Nokia disclosed a decline in profits and revenues in the third quarter, results attributed to macroeconomic uncertainty and rising interest rates that continue to put pressure on operators’ spending.

Nokia’s Mobile Networks division reported a 19% decrease in sales compared to the previous year (adjusted for currency fluctuations), falling to 2.2 billion euros, a decline attributed to “moderation in the pace of deployment of 5G technology in India, which has also led to a slowdown in North America.” This division’s operating profit rose from €278 million in the third quarter of 2022 to €99 million in the latest quarter, knocking it down from the division’s place with the highest operating profit to third place, behind Network Infrastructure and Nokia Technologies . Overall, company-wide revenue fell 20% from the previous year to €5 billion, with a 69% drop in profits to €133 million.