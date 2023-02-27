Yesterday, during the mwc extension Of Barcelona, Nokia announced its intention to change the face of the brand for the first time after 60 years; with a new logothe telephone equipment manufacturer is aiming for significant growth in the market.

The new logo dials 5 different shapes that make up the word Nokia. As you can see from the images, the iconic blue color we were used to gives way to a different color, depending on the use that will be made of it by sector.

The reason for this choice is explained directly by Pekka LundmarkChief Executive of Nokia: “we were associated with mobile telephony, but today we are a company that deals with digital technology at 360 degrees”.

After concluding a series of operations aimed at stabilizing the Finnish company in 2020, Lundmark has set a strategy divided into 3 phases: reset, growth and climb. With the restart phase completed, the time has come to take the second step.

Even if the goal of Nokia is still to increase its business as a service provider company, through the sale of equipment to telecommunication companies, for the future the intention is sell equipment to other types of companies as well.

Always Lundmark he has declared: “Last year we had excellent growth of 21% in the enterprise sector, which constitutes 8% of our sales and approximately 2 billion euros in earnings. A result that we want to double as soon as possible”

The result was possible because many technology companies have entered into partnerships with manufacturers of telecommunication equipment such as Nokia to sell private 5G networks and automation equipment to customers primarily in the manufacturing sector.

Simply put, the future of Nokia it will be made of smartphones but not only, as summarized Lundmark: “The signal is extremely clear. We want to enter businesses that will have global relevance”.