By Supantha Mukherjee

BARCELONA (Reuters) – Nokia on Sunday announced plans to change its brand identity for the first time in nearly 60 years with the launch of a new logo, as the telecoms equipment maker prepares for aggressive growth.

The new logo is made up of five different shapes that make up the word NOKIA. The emblematic blue color of the old logo has been replaced by a range of colors depending on use.

“Before we were associated with smartphones, but now we are a corporate technology company,” Chief Executive Pekka Lundmark told Reuters on the eve of a presentation by the company ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC), which will be held in Barcelona from next Monday and runs until March 2nd.

After taking over management of the Finnish company in 2020, Lundmark established a three-phase strategy: redefine, accelerate and scale. With the reboot stage complete, Lundmark said the second is just beginning.

While Nokia remains focused on expanding its service provider arm, where it sells equipment to telecom companies, its main focus is now on selling equipment to other companies.

“Last year we recorded an excellent growth of 21% in the business sector, which currently represents 8% of our sales, or around 2 million euros (or 2.1 million dollars)”, said Lundmark. “We want to get to double digits as quickly as possible.”

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Barcelona)