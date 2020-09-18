HMD Global launched its Nokia C3 smartphone in India last month. The sale of this phone has now started in India. The special thing is that with the smartphone, the company is giving 1 year replacement guarantee. It is the entry level smartphone of the company, which has a direct competition with phones like Redmi 9A and Reality C11. With an initial price of less than Rs 7500, this phone has been given features such as up to 32 GB of storage, UNISOC chipset and 8 megapixel camera.Nokia C3 is a dual SIM smartphone, which comes in two variants. The phone’s 2GB RAM + 16GB storage model costs Rs 7,499 and the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model costs Rs 8,999. This two color option is available in Nordic Blue and Gold Sand. Customers can buy the smartphone by visiting the company’s website Nokia.com.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro features leaked, 48MP camera and 65W charging

Phone specifications

Nokia C3 smartphone has a 5.99-inch HD + display, which has a resolution of 1440 × 720 pixels and whose aspect ratio is 18: 9. It has an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A processor. In terms of performance, this processor is similar to the Snapdragon 429 chipset coming in many other Nokia phones. The phone gets 16 GB and 32 GB storage with 2 GB and 3 GB RAM. Storage can be increased via microSD card.

Samsung’s cheapest smartphone Galaxy A02 coming on the benchmarking website

The phone has a single rear and single front camera for photography. It has an 8 megapixel rear camera with LED flash and a 5 megapixel front camera. The phone has a 3040mAh battery. It has a dedicated button for Google Assistant. There is also a fingerprint sensor on the back side.

See full specifications