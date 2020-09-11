HMD Global has started pre-booking for its latest handset Nokia C3 in India. The Nokia C3 can be pre-ordered from the official Nokia Shop. Please tell that the price of Nokia C3 with 2 GB RAM variant is Rs 7,499 while the price of 3 GB RAM variant is Rs 8,999.The Nokia C3 is available for pre-booking in the country in Nordic Blue and Sand color. Nokia C3 will be released in the country on 17 September.

Nokia C3: Price

Nokia C3 has a 5.99 inch HD IPS display. The phone has 32 GB inbuilt storage with 2 GB and 3 GB RAM option. Storage can be increased up to 128 GB via microSD card. The phone has a 1.6 GHz octa-core processor. The phone runs on Android 10.

Samsung Galaxy M51 vs OnePlus Nord: how much is it?

The handset has an 8 megapixel autofocus rear camera with flash. There is a 5 megapixel front camera with aperture F / 2.4 for selfie enthusiasts. There is a 3040mAh battery to power the phone.

Nokia 5.3 new avatar

Talk about Nokia 5.3, this phone has now come in a new avatar in India. The phone’s sand color variant is now available for purchase. Nokia 5.3’s 4 GB RAM variant can be purchased for Rs 13,999 while the 6 GB RAM variant can be purchased for Rs 15,499. Talking about the specifications of Nokia 5.3, it has a quad rear camera setup. The phone has a Snapdragon 665 processor.

See full specifications