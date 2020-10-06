Nokia 32 inch HD Ready TV

Nokia and Flipkart have launched 6 new smart TVs, increasing the range of their products. These TVs are priced between Rs 19,999 to Rs 79,999. The new TV also has a 32-inch HD model and a 65-inch Ultra HD TV. So let’s know in detail what is special in these new smart TVs of Nokia running on Android OS.Coming at a price of Rs 19,999, this TV has a 32-inch HD Ready display with a resolution of 1366×768 pixels. The TV has a refresh rate of 60Hz. This TV with a 60Hz refresh rate has a 39W speaker output for strong sound. For connectivity, it has 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports. In this you get Netflix, Disney + Hotstar and YouTube apps.

Nokia 43 Inch Full HD LED Smart Android TV

Running on Android OS, this TV has a 43-inch full HD display panel with 1920×1080 pixels resolution. The display has a refresh rate of 60Hz. Priced at Rs 39,999, this TV has a speaker output of 39 watts. For connectivity, this TV has 2 HDMI and 2 USB ports. TV offers Netflix, Disney + Hotstar and YouTube app pre-installed.

Nokia 50 inch new Android TV

Nokia 43 Inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

The price of this Nokia TV is Rs 45,999. It has a 43-inch Ultra HD display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 3840×2160 pixel resolution. Running on Android OS, this TV has a 39 W speaker output. This TV with pre-installed Netflix, Disney + Hotstar and YouTube has 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports.

Nokia 50 Inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

The price of this TV is Rs 54,999. The TV has an Ultra HD 4K display with a 3840×2160 pixel resolution. In this TV with Android OS, you already get Netflix, Disney + Hotstar and YouTube apps. This TV with a 60Hz refresh rate provides 48W speaker output. For connectivity, it has 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports.

Nokia 65 inch new TV

Nokia 55 inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

This TV has a 55-inch Ultra HD 4K display with 3840×2160 pixel resolution. This TV running on Android OS also gets a refresh rate of 60Hz. A 48 W speaker output is provided for powerful audio. For connectivity, this TV has 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports. The TV is priced at Rs 59,999.

Nokia 65 Inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

Coming at a price of Rs 79,999, this TV has a 65-inch 4K display with a resolution of 3840×2160 pixels. The refresh rate of the display is 60Hz like all other TVs. Running on Android OS, this smart Android TV comes with a 48W sound output. For connectivity, this TV has 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports. TV offers pre-installed Netflix, Disney + Hotstar and YouTube apps.