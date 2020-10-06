Nokia and Flipkart have launched 6 new smart TVs, increasing the range of their products. These TVs are priced between Rs 19,999 to Rs 79,999. The new TV also has a 32-inch HD model and a 65-inch Ultra HD TV. So let’s know in detail what is special in these new smart TVs of Nokia running on Android OS.
Nokia 32 inch HD Ready LED Smart Android TV
Coming at a price of Rs 19,999, this TV has a 32-inch HD Ready display with a resolution of 1366×768 pixels. The TV has a refresh rate of 60Hz. This TV with a 60Hz refresh rate has a 39W speaker output for strong sound. For connectivity, it has 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports. In this you get Netflix, Disney + Hotstar and YouTube apps.
Nokia 43 Inch Full HD LED Smart Android TV
Running on Android OS, this TV has a 43-inch full HD display panel with 1920×1080 pixels resolution. The display has a refresh rate of 60Hz. Priced at Rs 39,999, this TV has a speaker output of 39 watts. For connectivity, this TV has 2 HDMI and 2 USB ports. TV offers Netflix, Disney + Hotstar and YouTube app pre-installed.
Nokia 43 Inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV
The price of this Nokia TV is Rs 45,999. It has a 43-inch Ultra HD display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 3840×2160 pixel resolution. Running on Android OS, this TV has a 39 W speaker output. This TV with pre-installed Netflix, Disney + Hotstar and YouTube has 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports.
Nokia 50 Inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV
The price of this TV is Rs 54,999. The TV has an Ultra HD 4K display with a 3840×2160 pixel resolution. In this TV with Android OS, you already get Netflix, Disney + Hotstar and YouTube apps. This TV with a 60Hz refresh rate provides 48W speaker output. For connectivity, it has 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports.
Nokia 55 inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV
This TV has a 55-inch Ultra HD 4K display with 3840×2160 pixel resolution. This TV running on Android OS also gets a refresh rate of 60Hz. A 48 W speaker output is provided for powerful audio. For connectivity, this TV has 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports. The TV is priced at Rs 59,999.
Nokia 65 Inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV
Coming at a price of Rs 79,999, this TV has a 65-inch 4K display with a resolution of 3840×2160 pixels. The refresh rate of the display is 60Hz like all other TVs. Running on Android OS, this smart Android TV comes with a 48W sound output. For connectivity, this TV has 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports. TV offers pre-installed Netflix, Disney + Hotstar and YouTube apps.
