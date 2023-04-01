Sunday, April 2, 2023
Nokia | A wheel loader caught fire at the factory, the driver drove the burning loader into the yard

April 1, 2023
in World Europe
The driver carried out the initial extinguishing with the property’s emergency fire hydrant.

At Nokia A wheel loader caught fire at Essity’s tissue paper factory on Saturday evening. The loader used to transport collected paper caught fire in its machine room around 8 p.m.

The on-duty fire marshal of the Pirkanmaa rescue service Teemu Turtonen according to the situation, the driver acted well in the situation, because the driver drove the loader to the yard and carried out the initial extinguishing with the property’s emergency fire hydrant.

“If it had caught fire among the paper bales, there would have been a chance,” says Turtonen.

The driver’s initial extinguishing was successful and the fire was extinguished. The fire department was left with the task of verifying the situation and checking the object with a thermal camera.

There was no immediate information on the cause of the wheel loader’s fire. Turtonen estimates that the cause of the fire could have been, for example, a scrap of paper that got into the machine room, which would have caught fire.

