Nokia | A fire broke out on the balcony, 18 people were evacuated to the pizzeria

A fire broke out in an apartment building on Härkitie in Nokia on Sunday.

7.5. 22:14

Pirkanmaan the rescue service evacuated 18 people due to a fire in an apartment building, the Pirkanmaa rescue service announced on Sunday evening after 22:00.

On Sunday, a fire broke out on the balcony of an apartment on the fourth floor of an apartment building on Härkitie in Nokia, which also spread to the same apartment.

The rescue service evacuated 18 people to the premises of the Nokian Pizzeria located next to the apartment building.

The fire was quickly brought under control and the damage was limited to the apartment and the balcony where the fire started.

Personal injuries were also avoided.