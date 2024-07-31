Nokia | A fire at the Nokian paper mill, the paper machine may have been damaged

Nokia|The fire has been brought under control in the interior of the factory, but extinguishing work continues in the roof structures.

Nokian a fire broke out at the paper factory around 6 o’clock on Wednesday morning.

The fire department quickly brought the fire under control in the interior of the factory. Extinguishing works continue in the roof structures of the factory for half the day.

According to the current information, the fire started from the cylinder of the paper machine. This part is related to drying in paper production.

Chief on duty Mika Kupiainen The Pirkanmaa rescue service estimates that some parts of the paper machine may have been damaged in the fire. The fire is not known to have caused any injuries.

The rescue service continues to check and extinguish the factory’s roof structures and intermediate floor. According to Kupiainen’s estimate, there are twenty rescue vehicles and units.