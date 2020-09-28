HMD Global may launch three new smartphones under the Nokia brand in November. The company is expected to launch Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3 5G and Nokia 6.3. According to a report, HMD Global is preparing to hold a big event in November. Nokia 9.3 PureView may be a flagship phone and information has been leaking about it continuously for some time.A report by NokiaPowerUser quoted sources as saying that HMD Global is planning a big launch event in November. Nokia 9.3 and Nokia 7.3 5G can be launched in this event. Nokia 6.3 can also be launched in the same event. The report also stated that work on the launch event is still underway. Apart from this, it has been claimed in the report that the phone may be launched in November or December.

Last month, it was reported that HMD Global is preparing for a major launch event in the fourth quarter of 2020. These may include Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3 5G and Nokia 6.3.

Nokia 9.3, Nokia 7.3 5G, Nokia 6.3: Possible specifications

Nokia 9.3 can have features like 120 Hz display, 108 megapixel primary rear camera and 8K video recording. Nokia 7.3 5G can have 6.5 inch full HD + display and hole-punch cutout. Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor can be given in the phone. The phone can have 48 megapixel primary and two 24 megapixel selfie sensors. The handset can be given a 4000mAh battery with 18 watts fast charging.

Nokia 6.3 will have a 6.2-inch full HD + display that will come with PureDisplay branding. The smartphone can have 32 GB / 64 GB / 128 GB inbuilt storage option with 3 GB / 4 GB / 6 GB RAM. Nokia 6.3 can provide quad rear camera setup, 16 megapixel selfie camera and 4000mAh battery. The handset may have a Snapdragon 670/675 processor.