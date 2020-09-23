The wait for the Nokia 8.3 5G smartphone is about to end. HMD Global has announced its global sale on Tuesday. Nokia’s latest smartphone has a global average price of 599 euros (about Rs 51,700). Along with the phone, the company is also offering a free trial of Google One for 6 months.The company showcased this phone in March this year. Since then, users have long been waiting for this phone. The specialty of the phone is that it will get the most new 5G radio bands between 600MHz to 3.8GHz.

Nokia 8.3 5G specifications

The phone has a 6.81-inch full HD + pure display with a 20: 9 aspect ratio and 1080×2400 pixel resolution. This phone comes in two variants – 6 GB + 64 GB and 8 GB + 128 GB. In this phone that comes with micro SD card support, you get a Snapdragon 765G processor. If you talk about OS, then this phone comes with Android 10 OS.

Four rear cameras have been provided in the phone for photography. It has a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the same time, for this selfie, you will get a 24-megapixel camera in this phone.

To give power to the phone, it has a 4500mAh battery, which comes with 18 Watt fast charging support. For connectivity, this phone has options such as WiFi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB Type-C port with 3.5mm headphone jack.