Nokia brand’s first best camera phone Lumia 1020 came seven years ago. Now the latest Nokia 8.3 has a 64-megapixel quad camera setup that comes with Zeiss optics. Both these phones have been compared by a YouTuber and noticed that Nokia 8.3 5G is a better camera phone in low light. The latest Nokia phone captures the picture with detailing. Compared to Lumia 1020, its white balance is still more accurate.A well-known YouTuber recently compared these two phones and said that the Nokia 8.3 5G camera is the best after the Lumia 1020. Please tell that even before WillitbeatNokia Such comparison videos are posted on YouTube channel.

Nokia 8.3 5G is the first phone from the company to support 5G connectivity. This phone has Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset, 6.81 inch full HD LCD screen and PureView Certified Zeiss optics. 64-megapixel primary with aperture F / 1.9 at the rear, 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle with aperture F / 2.2, 2-megapixel zoom and 2-megapixel depth sensors. The handset also has a 24-megapixel front camera with aperture F / 2.0. This Nokia phone comes in 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage and 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

To give power to Nokia 8.3 5G, a 4500mAh battery has been provided which supports 18 Watt fast charging. Connectivity features like 3.5mm headphone jack, FM radio, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, A-GPS have been provided in the smartphone. The dimensions of the phone are 171.90 x 78.56 x 8.99 millimeters and weigh 220 grams. The price of the phone starts at $ 699. This handset has not yet been launched in India.