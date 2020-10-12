There have been reports of HMD Global launching Nokia 7.3 smartphone for quite some time. But so far no information related to the launch date of Nokia 7.3 has been revealed. The smartphone has been seen many times in online listings. Now pictures of the upcoming Nokia 7.3 have been revealed. These pictures reveal the design of the front and rear of this popular Nokia smartphone.According to Nokiapoweruser, Nokia 7.3 will have a punch-hole camera on the front. The camera module can be seen in the left corner on the screen. The handset has a thin bezel at the bottom, which has Nokia branding. Nokia 7.3 has a circular camera module on the rear which has two sensors. An LED flash and a fingerprint sensor can also be seen on the back panel. A separate button has been given to launch a Google Assistant on the side. Please tell that in most of the recent Nokia phones, a separate button has been given for Google Assistant. Apart from this, there is also a USB Type-C port at the bottom.

According to earlier leaks, the Nokia 7.3 smartphone will come with 5G connectivity. It will be a mid-range smartphone. There are reports of Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor being given in the handset. The screen refresh rate can be 90 or 120 Hz.

Nokia 7.3 can have a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and 2-megapixel quad sensor rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor on the rear. The phone is expected to have a 24-megapixel selfie camera on the front. Nokia 7.3 can have 4000mAh battery, 18 watt fast charging support and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Let us know that recently HMD Global has launched two new Nokia feature phones in China. Nokia 215 and Nokia 225 feature phones have LED flash lights, microSD card support and FM radio. Nokia 225 is priced at 349 yuan (about Rs 3,800) while Nokia 215 is priced at 289 yuan (about Rs 3,150). The sale of both phones will start this week. There is no information about the launch of these two handsets outside China right now.