The best thing about HMD Global’s Nokia branded smartphones are the Android updates they get. The Android 10 update for the old device Nokia 5.1 has now been rolled out by the company. All users in India will get this update by October 29. Earlier, HMD Global has also rolled out this update for Nokia 3.1.

Most of Nokia’s smartphones come with Android One program and this means that they will continue to receive regular updates for three years. Talking about Nokia 5.1, this phone was launched in the year 2018 with Android 8.0 Oreo operating system. MediaTek Helio P18 Chipset Powered This device has received Android 9.0 Pie update last year and Android 10 will be the second major update for it.

Read: Big scam happening during online shopping, government agency warns

All phones updated

Let us tell you, Nokia 5.1 is the last device of the company, which has been given Android 10 update. That is, all the Nokia smartphones eligible for this have been up-to-date. In such a situation, it is expected that HMD Global is now expected to share the roadmap for Android 11 update release. Actually, Android 11’s roadmap was accidentally posted by the company last month, but it was quickly deleted.

Read: You, a mistake and account cleared on cybercriminal targets

New roadmap will come

Many devices were missing from Nokia’s Android 11 roadmap that surfaced earlier. In such a case, they can also be included in the new roadmap. Nokia devices almost get stock Android Experience users and users get better performance due to no heavy custom skin. This is the reason why the company does not take much time to release the update and like the rest of the brands, it does not have to develop a new custom user interface with every Android update.