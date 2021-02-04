Although currently it has been relegated to some small specific contributions, the vast majority of us will remember the golden years of Nokia, when the brand enjoyed a huge presence in the market, presenting a dizzying variety of phones and totally groundbreaking concepts.

A nostalgia that the Finnish brand already wanted to exploit with the return of great jewels such as the “indestructible” Nokia 3310 or the curious “banana phone” Nokia 8110, and that according to the latest rumors, I could go back through another one of his more controversial designs: the Nokia 3650.

Released in 2003, the Nokia 3650 was one of the most popular and notorious phones of its time, with an unconventional circular design instead of the traditional tabular layout of the keys. Something that, although it made it stand out from the rest of the terminals, of course also caused the rejection of others. And is that unlike the QWERTY touch keyboards of current smartphones, T9 keyboards relied more on muscle memory for typing, so moving the site keys literally meant that users had to relearn typing.

In general, this type of phone can be a good choice as a temporary replacement terminal or as a second phone for those who have to be constantly traveling, since thanks to their plastic finish and their good autonomy they are resistant and can withstand very intense use without problems.

It would definitely be curious if HMD Global finally made the Nokia 3650 its next project to be resurrected as a smartphone, although even if it does, it is not certain that it will retain all of its iconic features either. And is that until now, phones revived by Nokia have been more inclined to add more practical functionality than in just bringing back your old terminals.

Thus, it should be noted that for the moment it’s just a rumor, so nothing ensures that Nokia will continue to revive its old phones. And you, would you like to see the Nokia 3650 back, or do you prefer some other model?