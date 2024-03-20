Mexico.- HMD Global, the current owner of Nokia, has hinted at the relaunch of the Nokia 3210a cell phone that defined an era in telephony and became one of the best-selling devices in history.

This revelation comes at a significant time, marking the 25th anniversary of the model's first presentation, which was in 1999.

The Nokia 3210, recognized for its revolutionary design without external antenna and advanced features for its time, such as predictive typing and customizable ringtones, could return in May of this year, a post on HMD Global's X (formerly Twitter) account suggests.

This announcement follows the legendary success of the Nokia 1100, the best-selling phone of all time with 250 million units, and the own Nokia 3210which reached sales of 150 million.

Nokia's heritageonce considered the golden age of mobile telephony, includes other iconic models such as the Nokia 1110, 1200, 6600 and 5230.

The possibility of a new version of the 3210 raises expectations about how the brand, now under the direction of HMD Global, plans to modernize the classic while maintaining its iconic legacy.

Specific details about the new version of the Nokia 3210 They have not yet been disclosed, but the technology community and fans of the brand are waiting.

Nostalgia for classic mobile phones and the trend of reviving iconic devices seem to work in favor of HMD Global, which seeks to connect with an audience that values ​​both innovation and the memory of a previous era of technology. mobile telephony.

