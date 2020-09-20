HMT Global is going to launch its new smartphones on 22 September. Although the company has not yet shared any information about what can be expected from these phones, but it has been learned that Nokia 3.4 is likely to be in the launch. Which has passed FCC certification.

The FCC listing mentions two models of Nokia 3.4 which are TA-1283 and TA-1285. Here, one model of Nokia 3.4 is for dual-sim variants, and the other is for single sim.

FCC authentication hints at an imminent launch but has not yet been confirmed. The smartphone has been leaked several times, revealing its specs and design. According to an earlier leak, there will be a punch-hole camera on the Nokia 3.4 front. It is also being told that Google Assistant Launcher will be launched with the phone. Nokia 3.4 is expected to have a 6.5 inch display with 19: 9 aspect ratios and HD + resolution. According to reports, the phone will come with an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The rear camera setup will feature 13-megapixel, 5-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors.

