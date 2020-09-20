HMD Global will launch new Nokia phones at a launch event to be held on 22 September. The company has not yet given information related to any product being offered in this event. But many reports have revealed that the company will take the curtain from the new Nokia phones. One of these phones can be Nokia 3.4. Now this phone has been listed on FCC certification.Nokia 3.4 is listed on the FCC listing along with model numbers TA-1283 and TA-1285. One model is the dual-sim variant of Nokia 3.4 while the other is a single sim. FCC certification indicates that the phone can be launched soon. However, there is no official information about this right now. Information about this phone of Nokia has been leaked many times before, which has revealed its specifications and design.

World’s ‘most powerful’ Android phones, they have 12GB RAM and Dhansu features

Nokia 3.4 has a circular rear camera which is different from previous generation Nokia phones. The phone can be launched in 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage and 3 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant. Nokia 3.4 can get 6.52 inch HD + display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor and expandable storage support up to 512 GB. A 4000mAh battery can be given in the smartphone.

Special edition of Oppo Reno 4 Pro for MS Dhoni fans

Camera details of Nokia 3.4 have also been leaked. The phone can have 13 megapixels, 5 megapixels and three sensors of 2 megapixels. Nokia 3.4 can be given an 8 megapixel front camera for selfie. Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 7.3 can also be launched by HMD Global along with Nokia 3.4. On the other hand, Nokia 9.3 PureView phone can also be launched later this year.