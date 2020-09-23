Nokia has launched two new devices – Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 2.4, increasing the range of its budget smartphones. Despite being of the budget segment, both these latest Nokia phones have special features like HD + display and rear mounted fingerprint sensor. HMD Global has just launched both these smartphones in Europe.The starting price of Nokia 3.4 in Europe is 159 euros (about 13,700 rupees). At the same time, the company has launched Nokia 2.4 with an initial price of 119 euros (about 10,300 rupees). Both smartphones have been introduced in three color options- Charcoal, Dusk and Fjord. The Nokia 3.4 cell will start in October and the Nokia 2.4 will start later this month. The company can also launch both these devices in India soon.

Moto E7 Plus launching today, features like 5000mAh battery and 48MP camera

Nokia 3.4 specifications

The phone has a 6.39-inch HD + display with 720×1560 pixel resolution. The aspect ratio of this phone with dual nano SIM is 19.5: 9. The phone comes in two variants 3 GB + 32 GB and 4 GB + 64 GB. The memory of the phone can be increased to 512 GB with the help of micro SD card. Snapdragon 460 SoC chipset has been given as a processor in the phone.

For photography, this phone has a triple rear camera setup with LED flash, which has a 5 megapixel ultra wide angle sensor and a 2 megapixel depth sensor with a 13 megapixel primary sensor. The company is offering an 8 megapixel camera on the front of this selfie phone. The selfie camera is placed inside the punch-hole provided in the display.



OnePlus 8T smartphone leaked before launch, learn details

Nokia 3.4 has a 4000mAh battery which supports 10 Watt fast charging. A dedicated Google Assistant button is also available in this phone that comes with the rear fingerprint sensor. This phone works on Android 10 OS.



Four Dhansu plans of Vodafone-Idea (Vi), free calling with 730GB data also benefit

Nokia 2.4 specifications

This phone has been launched in 2 GB + 32 GB and 3 GB + 64 GB variants. This phone with Micro SD card support up to 512 GB has a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC processor. In this phone that works on Android 10 OS, the company has given a 6.5-inch HD + display with 720×1600 pixel resolution and 20: 9 aspect ratio.

Equipped with 4500mAh battery, this phone has two cameras in the rear. It also has a 2-megapixel depth sensor with a 13-megapixel primary camera. If you talk about selfie then here you will get 5 megapixel camera. This phone coming with the rear fingerprint sensor will get all the standard options of connectivity.