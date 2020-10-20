HMD Global has launched two new 4G feature phones in India. Nokia 215 and Nokia 225 come with 4G connectivity. That is, both of these Nokia phones will be able to take advantage of calling on VoLTE network. Nokia 215 and Nokia 225 are equipped with glossy finishing and hard coating. These feature phones have been introduced with multiplayer gaming at affordable prices.VoLTE call quality, web browsing, multiplayer gaming and social media can be enjoyed due to 4G connectivity in Nokia 215 and Nokia 225. The company says that Nokia’s phones have soft-touch keymats, large buttons, easy-grip and curved backs for convenient navigation.

Nokia 215 and Nokia 225: Price and Availability

The Nokia 215 Cyan is available in green and black color and will be available to buy online at Flipkart and Nokia stores from October 23. At the same time, the phone can be purchased from the offline retail store from 6 November. The price of this phone is Rs 2,949.

Nokia 225 Classic comes in blue and metallic sand and black color. This phone will be available on Flipkart and Nokia Store from October 23. From November 6, the phone can be purchased from retail outlets across the country. The phone costs Rs 3,499.

To give power to Nokia 225, 1150mAh battery has been given. The company says that the battery will last a full day in a single charge. Nokia 225 has wireless FM radio. The rear camera is also given in this phone. Games like Crossy Road and Racing Attack have been given in the phone.

