The citizen student, Muhammad Taleb Ghuloom, created an intelligent system to prevent fires in cars, which works to cool the parts of the car when its temperature rises, and extinguish any ignition that may occur in it, and it does not need to be installed to make any modification in cars, as it is not affected by dust, water or shocks , Pointing out that the aim of his innovation is to save lives after repeated accidents involving car ignition, with children inside.

“The device is one of the useful inventions that can be applied,” Ghouloum said to “Emirates Today”, indicating that what is new in its innovation is that it works independently without human intervention, with a full guarantee to avoid any temperature rise in the parts of the car, explaining that the device does not need to Make any modification to cars, because it does not occupy a large space and only needs a small place at the front of the car.

He added: “The device contains sensors to sense gas, alcohols resulting from the pressure of the machine, and smoke, and it measures the temperature rise in any part of the car, to start automatically without human intervention in the cooling process, and trapping the heat source before the flames flow and reach the rest of the car.”





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

