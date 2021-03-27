A team of four female students at the American University of Sharjah created a robotic stick, able to help the blind and those with low vision, to move around. The graduation project consists of two parts: a smartphone app with an audible alert feature that allows Google Maps to locate the user, and an adjustable wand attached to a wheeled chassis with a main computing processor and sensors installed.

The stick handle features an emergency push-button that allows the user to send alert signals to the guardian or caregiver’s mobile phone to locate and assist the user. The system is designed to help blind people navigate to specific locations, and to spot and avoid fixed obstacles along the way.

The recent graduation project of the students of the last year in computer science and engineering at the university: Maryam Jamal Archi, Reem Abdullah Al-Amiri, Fatima Hussein Arab, and Sarah Muhammad Al-Mazmi, aims to clarify how the Internet of Things technology is used to address the challenges facing people with disabilities.





