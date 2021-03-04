Rapper Ivan Alekseev, better known as Noize MC, was hospitalized. He posted a photo with a dropper in a story in Instagram…

The artist also shared a photo in a wheelchair. “In a pool of my own blood, sliding on a tile, after a swim, barely crawling out on all fours, I have already soiled the ambulance stretcher more than once: doctors shake their heads, like this is not possible,” the performer wrote under the photo.

As reported Telegram-channel HUE, Noize MC called an ambulance himself, as he felt severe back pain. It is clarified that now he will have to undergo treatment in one of the clinics in Moscow. The rapper was diagnosed with lumbago (acute pain in the lumbar spine – approx. “Lenta.ru”) and inflammation of the sciatic nerve.