The Moscow Arbitration Court partially satisfied the suit of concert organizer Artem Mironov for the protection of business reputation against the musician Noize MC (this material concerns the activities of foreign agent Ivan Alekseev) and journalist Yuri Dudya (this material concerns the activities of foreign agent Yuri Dudya). This was reported by the Izvestia correspondent from the courtroom on April 18.

Mironov demanded from Noize MC 9 million rubles (1 ruble for each viewing of the interview) in compensation for a lawsuit for the protection of business reputation and refutation of false information. In October 2022, in an interview with Dudya, Alekseev stated that Mironov allegedly fled with money for failed concerts in the United States and was not going to return them. According to the plaintiff, this information is not true and discredits the businessman’s reputation.

The court recognized this information as discrediting, ordered Dudya to delete the interview and publish a refutation, while the recovery of money from Alekseev was denied. Dudy and Alekseev will be charged 6,000 rubles of state duty each.

In an interview with Izvestia, the plaintiff’s representative Aleksey Samoylenko said that the main thing was the recognition of the information as unreliable and discrediting. According to him, Mironov did not receive any financial resources for concerts, and it was Alekseev who had to return the money for the failed events.

Yuri Dud was included in the list of foreign media agents on April 15, 2022. On June 7, the blogger filed an administrative lawsuit against the Russian Ministry of Justice, but the court upheld the decision.

Rapper Noize MC was included in the register of individuals-foreign agents on November 18, 2022.