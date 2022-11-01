Borussia Dortmund’s Signal Iduna Park in first place, Galatasaray’s Celtic Park and Nef Stadyumu complete the podium

A trip around Europe to discover the noisiest stadiums of the Old Continent. The ranking of the stadiums with the best atmospheres, compiled by 1Sports1, reveals more than a surprise.

The first fifteen positions

Here we find only one Italian stadium, the “Diego Armando Maradona” of Naples (7th place). Two English stadiums are included in the Top 10 but, surprisingly, there is no Liverpool Anfield with the wonderful “The Kop”. In fact, in eighth place is Newcastle United’s St. James Park, which has returned to the Premier League with its new Saudi ownership. In tenth place we find Leeds United’s Elland Road. Borussia Dortmund’s Signal Iduna Park dominates in first place, while the podium is completed by Celtic Park, with white-green fans singing their spectacular interpretation of “You’ll Never Walk Alone”, and Galatasaray’s Nef Stadyumu. See also The 1x1 of Rayados de Monterrey in their 1-1 draw against Pumas of the J6

For the fourth and fifth place we remain east, with the Rajko Mitic Stadium of the Red Star of Belgrade and the Karaiskakis of the Olympiacos Greeks. The Besiktas Vodafone Park is ranked sixth, the San Mames of Bilbao in ninth. From twelfth to fifteenth place we find Stade Geoffroy-Guichard of Saint-Etienne, Sukru Saracoglu of Fenerbahce, Ibrox of Rangers and De Kuip of Feyenoord.

November 1, 2022

