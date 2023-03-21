New spending control project has not yet been well accepted by Planalto allies and will only be presented by Lula after his trip to China

Members of the top government already admit that the noise surrounding a new fiscal rule will postpone the formal presentation of the proposal to April, after the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) returning from his trip to China.

This week, the government should only present general and “conceptual” ideas about how the new rules that will replace the spending ceiling, created in 2016, to promote the balance of public accounts should be. Although the deadline given by Congress for the presentation of the project is July, the government wanted to have the text finalized before Lula’s trip to Asia.

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, made a tour of Brasília this Monday (20.Mar.2023) to present the guidelines of the new rules to the mayors, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), and government leaders in Congress.

He centered his presentation on the defense of triggers to contain public spending and said that the text will no longer propose a ceiling to bring a “new and balanced” fiscal framework.

The presidents of the House and Senate did not have access to the text. Haddad said that he will send them the proposal by the end of the week, when he leaves with Lula for China.

Congressmen and even members of the government, however, are still not satisfied and want adjustments to some points of the proposal. Therefore, it is taken for granted that the formal delivery of the project to Congress will take place at the beginning of April.

The new rule to control spending needs to be approved through a supplementary bill. In such cases, an absolute majority of both the House and the Senate is required. That is, at least 257 of the 513 deputies and 41 of the 81 senators.

For this reason, Haddad began seeking support in Congress before officially presenting the project. It needs to sew the greatest support possible so as not to see its proposal dehydrated or even transformed into a completely different one by the congressmen.

The government’s political wing and part of the allied base defend, however, that it is necessary to increase the volume of investments, especially in social policies and fear that the new rules could prevent such public spending.

The president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmannmade his position clear over the weekend in a post on his Twitter profile, defending an increase in public investment and maintaining social spending to combat low economic growth. “At times like this, fiscal policy has to be countercyclical, expansionist”said the PT.

So far, however, the government has followed the will of its allies. In recent weeks, Lula has relaunched programs such as Minha Casa Minha Vida and Bolsa Família.

The strategy of leaving the official text until after Lula’s return to Brazil is also focused on preventing the proposal from being “Fry” while the president, Haddad and other ministers are abroad.

Lula’s great challenge at the beginning of his term will be to approve the proposal for a new fiscal framework that pleases everyone, including his finance minister.