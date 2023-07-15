Noise | Resident criticizes Kaivopuisto’s Mamma Mia musical: “Ten days of sound hell”

Near the center of Helsinki, a gigantic stage and auditorium have been placed for the international tour of the Mamma Mia musical.

Helsinki The famous Mamma Mia musical is being performed in Kaivopuisto. And not everyone likes it.

The musical is part of the international tour of the original musical from London’s West End. For that, a large thirty-meter-wide outdoor stage has been built in the park. There are three thousand seats in rows in front of the stage in the sky.

The first performance of the musical was on Thursday. In total, there are ten shows lasting about two and a half hours. They continue until Sunday next week.

Part the nearby residents are worried about the noise caused by the musical.

The HS reader who lives in Ullanlinna got a taste of the sound world of the coming days at the beginning of the week, when rehearsals for the musical started.

He describes the musical, which is loved by many, as “ten days of sonic hell” and wonders why the residents of the area have not been consulted on the matter.

The resident criticizes Helsinki for, among other things, that the city has not set an end time for music or decibel limits.

Helsinki director of communications Liisa Kivelä says that the organizer of the event must file a noise report with the authority if the event causes noise after ten in the evening.

The latest shows of the musical performed in Kaivopuisto end before ten in the evening, when a noise report is not required.

Chief Operating Officer of Live Nation, the organizer of the event Mirkka Rautala points out that the event was already announced last December, when it was also covered in the news.

According to him, the residents of the area have been informed about the traffic arrangements caused by the event and the testing and use of audio equipment by letter in June.

In addition, e-mails have been sent to nearby embassies and religious communities, and an information session has been organized for residents.

According to Rautala, the sound volume remains within the permitted limit values.

Why exactly Kaivopuisto was chosen as the venue for the musical?

“We wanted to bring the production outdoors. When we set out to see where in Helsinki there would be a suitable area for this, Kaivopuisto came to mind first, and the city was also sympathetic to it,” says Rautala.

According to Kivelä, the musical is one way to enliven the city with cultural events.

“Whenever there are events, they are accompanied by phenomena, people and sound that not everyone likes. The event organizers try in every way to take them into account.”

Kivelä says that there are relatively few places in Helsinki where outdoor musicals like Mamma Mia could be organized.

“We approach this as an experiment in the city of Helsinki. We definitely need to collect all the feedback from this and see what can be learned from it.”

In the past, much larger events have been organized in Kaivopuisto, even concerts of tens of thousands of people.