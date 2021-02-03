A study published Wednesday revealed an additional effect of sound pollution, as it showed that vehicle traffic noise limits the cognitive abilities of zebra finches and could threaten these songbirds’ ability to adapt to their environment.

The study, which was published in the journal “Proceedings of the Royal Society”, stated that noise pollution can affect the intellectual performance of humans, as studies conducted on schoolchildren near airports have shown.

The study notes that little research has been conducted on animals in this regard, although “anthropogenic” noise resulting from human activity is widely spread in nature.

This noise particularly affects birds with highly developed brains who rely on their cognitive abilities to direct their movements. To confirm this, a team of researchers from the University of Pacific in Oregon, USA, subjected zebra finches to a series of tests consisting of exposing them to road traffic noise.

Christopher Templeton, one of the study’s authors, said that the researchers observed the speed of the group of birds that had not been exposed to noise “to master new skills, learn to associate different colors with rewards, and remember different locations …”

As for the birds that were exposed to the noise, it was noticed that their ability to learn “decreased dramatically”, according to Templeton, as they needed twice the time that other birds did to solve problems.

The researcher pointed out that it is “the first study on the effect of traffic noise on the cognitive abilities of animals.”

This effect is in addition to the long list of already known consequences of noise pollution on wildlife, such as disrupting communication skills, avoiding predators, changing habitats, etc.

Templeton explained that “many songbirds use their brains to solve various problems and learn from the surrounding environment,” expressing his concern that “weak cognitive abilities could therefore have a significant impact on their adaptation to the environment”, at a time of increasing traffic.