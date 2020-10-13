In some parts of Mumbai, there was an electricity problem on Monday. Local trains were shut down due to the failure of the power grid, causing inconvenience to commuters. Lightning went on in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and other parts. In such a situation, people started reacting on social media. Many celebs appealed to people to be patient. At the same time, Sonu Sood was furious. He said that think of those people who do not get electricity even for two hours.

Sonu Sood tweeted, “If there is no electricity in Mumbai for two hours, then the whole country came to know. But even today there are many houses in the country which do not get electricity even for two hours. So please be patient. ‘ Fans are responding to this actor’s tweet. Agreeing with Sonu Sood, he is appealing to the people to maintain peace and peace.

The entire country came to know if there was no electricity in Mumbai for two hours. But even today there are many houses in the country which do not get electricity even for two hours. So please be patient. – sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 12, 2020

Let us tell that Sonu Sood is helping the needy by moving forward in the Corona era. Ask for any help from them and it is impossible to help them. Recently he took up the task of getting an auto driver’s surgery done. He gave this information through Twitter.

Actually, an auto driver was injured in an accident. Due to lack of money, he was not being treated. The condition is such that if he is not treated at the right time, then the driver’s hand could have suffered. When Sonu Sood came to know about this, he tweeted, ‘How will you cut your hands brother? Your surgery is fixed. Never rotate in your auto. ‘