Who exercises the political dogmatism is one who has an inflexible attitude and who wants its claims to be taken as irrefutable truths denying other ways of thinking. The opposite of rationalism, in which reason is the search engine for truth.

Arguably the crack is starring two dogmatic groups: on the one hand, Cristinismo or La Cámpora, and on the other, anti-Kirchnerism or furious macrismo. The problem is that both make up the core of the Frente de Todos and Juntos por el Cambio coalitions. And its progress generates a lot of noise on both shores, especially when these legislative elections are key to the future of the Government of Alberto Fernández and Cristina Kirchner and to the ambitions of the opposition.

“La Cámpora goes for everything and is going to keep everything”, admits an important government operator, for whom “The situation in Peronism is defined”. In his reasoning he wields that There is no one in Peronism in a position to give La Cámpora a fight. That is why Máximo Kirchner is going to stay with the Buenos Aires PJ and the Buenos Aires PJ. Even the President avoids any confrontation with his vice and with the campers in pursuit of a supposed “balance” within the front.

In a crude description of the most relevant PJ leaders, an official legislator points out that the Cordovan Juan Schiaretti He is 75 years old to be fighting that fight, beyond his energy focused on his province, and that the Santa Fe Omar perotti It did not turn out what I expected and it is mired in a highly questioned management. While albertism exists only in a tacit way.

In Together for Change the picture is different, but the discussion is raised between larretismo and the harshest macristas who some call dogmatic. But there are also cross-cutting conflicts over the candidacies. There is a long way to go to talk about candidates and elections in public, but in private the opposition and the ruling party work every day in campaign mode.

The media advance and supporter of Patricia Bullrich has shaken the PRO. It is known that the president of the party is a vehement leader who has the logic of moving forward. That’s why it caused much trouble when days ago he affirmed, about the union opposition to start classes on February 17 in the City, that “a teacher who is not going should be replaced.” Not only did Soledad Acuña, the Buenos Aires Minister of Education, like him, but also Horacio Rodríguez Larreta.

“This affects management because we have the responsibility to govern and we have to sit down to negotiate with the teachers’ unions, with Minister Nicolás Trotta and these statements end up playing the game with the ultras”, they reason from the City.

That is why in larretism there is some anger with María Eugenia Vidal because of his prolonged silence and because, some say, there would be an agreement with Larreta to work for the presidential candidacy of the Buenos Aires head of government. They believe that the Former governor could put a stop to Bullrich but it allows it to advance, for example by proposing the demonstration throughout the country on February 9 of “open classrooms” to demand the return to face-to-face class, when in fact it is already established that in March there will be classes all over the country.

That is where the electoral interests of each leader are evident. From the PRO they assure that those who best measure in the Buenos Aires territory are Vidal, Diego Santilli, Cristian Ritondo and Bullrich. But a former Vidal official assures that it is not her intention to compete as a candidate for deputy for the province of Buenos Aires and would prefer to do so for the City. In Province, he would expose himself to a defeat that would go against his presidential aspirations in 2023. Vidal has not taken any definition yet.

“Vidal is divided equally between alternatives: go as a candidate for the Province, for the City or not to run this year”, they affirm in their environment.

In vidalism, they reject pressures and point out that “All those who have an opinion do so because they privilege their personal interest.”

Close to Bullrich they oppose this scheme: “The logic is not that Vidal goes to Capital and that Santilli comes to the province. She was governor and the logical thing is that she has an electoral continuity “. The head of the PRO has been questioning the centrality of Larreta in the management of the electoral strategy based on his presidential candidacy. She does not have in mind to be a candidate in the province, unless there were strong elements that warrant it in JxC.

It is not by chance that Larreta and Bullrich have little dialogue. “Horacio talks to Mauricio”, for Macri, respond from the headquarters of Uspallata.

If these proposals are consolidated, Together for Change does not have strong candidates in the province of Buenos Aires. The possibility that Elisa Carrió is fighting in the Province does not appeal to everyone, because she does not draw the necessary votes and, in addition, she has an anti-Peronist discourse.

JxC’s strategy will not be to travel the country to pick up “wounded” Peronists as Miguel Pichetto did in the 2019 presidential elections, without much luck. As stated by Larreta in a face-to-face meeting of the PRO leadership, wants to avoid an anti-Peronist speech. For this reason, Larretismo will begin to criticize “Christianity” or “Kirchnerism” but not Peronism. And that’s where Carrió and Bullrich are an enigma.

“To add Peronists it has to be people who pass an ethical test of minimum and second to be careful that they are not threatening that they negotiate with you to obtain income on the other hand”, they point near Bullrich.

JxC’s expansion strategy creates discrepancies. “Expand to win”, definition by Martín Lousteau, is the flag of larretismo. Hence the negotiations with the Santa Fe Socialists and Margarita Stolbizer. The possibility of an alliance with the former deputy is on the way, with the Socialists there would be no case.

“It is ruled out. Together for Change is closer to Perotti than to us “, they assure in the surroundings of the ex-governor Miguel Lifschitz. The Socialists would admit an agreement with the UCR in their province. Against this background, from the PRO they have already sent to rekindle the link with Miguel del Sel, in order to capture the Peronist vote in the face of Perotti’s weak management regarding the pandemic and the insecurity that does not stop.

Bullrich rejects this type of extension. Regarding Stolbizer, he affirms that he has no votes and remembers his partnership with Sergio Massa. “We have to be careful not to lose our electorate, it is much more of a threat that a large percentage will go away by the liberals”They say close to the leader.

And Macri? In private he repeats that he will not be a candidate and recognizes Larreta as presidential. Yes, he intends not to be retired and to retain the political leadership of the PRO, something that Larreta has decided not to discuss.

“Patricia was a tool that Macri used to feed the hard-core and condition Horacio. The point is that Bullrich grew up and became unmanageable. Nobody knows inwardly if Macri is in a position to stop her “, maintains a Larretista leader. However, they stand out as key the 16 years of political partnership between Macri and Larreta. And, instead, they remember that in 2003 Bullrich denounced Macri for lobbying to favor the Argentine Mail.

