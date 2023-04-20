Several thousand people living near Schiphol can receive compensation for the nuisance they experienced because the Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate (ILT) did not intervene when air traffic caused too much noise at their home. This is reported by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management.

It concerns residents of the municipalities of Uithoorn, Haarlemmermeer, Aalsmeer and Amstelveen who lived from November 2017 to October in the vicinity of a so-called enforcement point where the noise standard was exceeded. They will receive a letter next week and then have from 1 May to 31 July to submit an application.

For years, the ILT tolerated exceedances of the noise standards around Schiphol, in anticipation of new rules that were expected to come into force soon. The regulator previously warned that this ‘anticipatory enforcement’ could sometimes be legally vulnerable and has since stopped doing so.

Reduced living comfort

In 2020, nine local residents submitted a request for compensation for reduced living enjoyment as a result of this tolerance policy. They were proved right by an independent committee that considered this at the request of the ministry. It was then investigated how many others had to deal with similar circumstances. It turned out to be about 4600 addresses.

The amount of the compensation has already been calculated for all those addresses, based on the degree of exceedance of the noise standard and the WOZ value of the home. For the majority of victims, the amounts range from 50 to 2,200 euros.