Angela Merkel and the prime ministers agreed to tighten the hotspots. However, these do not go far enough for the law firm.

At the Corona summit with the prime ministers, Chancellor Angela Merkel was apparently unable to push through as much as she wanted.

She is reported to have said that she is not satisfied with the results.

Merkel criticized the country leaders for looking for loopholes.

Berlin – “It is and will hopefully remain a challenge of the century,” said Angela Merkel * after the Corona negotiation marathon, explaining the dimensions and scope of the Corona resolutions made in Berlin. The Chancellor and Prime Minister met from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Not even that much seems resolved, and even this one decisions do not appear to be binding on the Prime Ministers. So it will be interesting to see how Armin Laschet (North Rhine-Westphalia), Michael Müller (Berlin) or Markus Söder (Bavaria) will announce the results in their respective countries tomorrow, Thursday. It is already clear that with 35 infections per 100,000 population

within a week measures should be taken. If the so-called incidence * is 50, even stricter restrictions should apply.

Corona in Germany: The results of the Merkel summit at a glance

Mask requirement : In a region with more than 35 infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days, mouth and nose protection should also apply in public areas when people are close or crowded together. At

an incidence of 50, there could be a further expansion of the mask requirement.

To celebrate : The number of participants in celebrations should be limited in hotspots with an incidence of 35 to 25 participants in public and to 15 in private rooms. The number of participants at other events should then also be restricted. With more than 50 infections per 100,000 residents in a week, only ten participants should be allowed at celebrations in both public and private rooms, with guests in private rooms only being allowed to come from two households.

Curfew : If the limit of 35 infections per 100,000 inhabitants is exceeded within a week, there should be a curfew for restaurants and pubs in the affected district or city. With an incidence of 50, the curfew is to apply from 11 p.m., including a ban on the sale of alcohol.

Ban on accommodation: The decision on the accommodation ban that some federal states have imposed on guests from risk areas was postponed. This is to be discussed again in November – after the autumn break.

So far so good. But Merkel the resolutions do not go far enough. Probably also because she fears that not even these could be implemented by different countries. “I am not satisfied: the results are not hard enough for us to ward off disaster”, she should go to around 9 p.m. image-Information said in the meeting. And: “Then we’ll be back here in two weeks. It’s just not enough what we’re doing here. The basic mood is that everyone feels a little loophole seeks. That’s what worries me. And the list of health authorities that don’t make it is getting longer. “

Background: Merkel absolutely wanted a shutdown ultimatum. It says loudly in the draft resolution of the Chancellery image:

“If the increase in the number of infections does not come to a standstill within 10 days at the latest under the aforementioned measures, further targeted steps are unavoidable in order to further reduce public contacts. In these cases, a contact restriction must be introduced in the first step in particular, which now allows up to X people or members of two households to stay in public space. “

In the press conference when asked about her dramatic warning to the prime minister denied it Merkel not the sentence, it became even clearer: “I said yes, what I’m happy with. There are important parts that I’m absolutely satisfied with when you look at the contact restrictions: from 35, not just 50. If you ask me what worries me, it is the exponential increase. And we have to stop that. Otherwise it won’t lead to a good ending. “

Press conference after Merkel summit: Söder warns of a second lockdown

Of the Berlin Mayor Müller agreed: “It can end much more dramatically than we have decided today. We just have to look at other countries. ”And Söder* added one more: “We are actually much closer to the second lockdown than we want to admit,” said the CSU chairman. Should such a second lockdown actually come, there would be “considerable damage” for Germany and this would massively endanger German prosperity.

The evening ends with an appeal to the youth: "It is precisely the youth to whom we must now appeal to rather forego a few celebrations and parties today in order to be able to live well tomorrow and the day after."

