Munich (AFP)

Veteran German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer (37 years) will not be a guarantor of restoring his main position in the ranks of his country, in light of the fierce competition from Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, as national team coach Hansi Flick hinted at in an interview with Kicker magazine.

“I and all Germans hope that Manuel Neuer will return as we all know him,” Flick said.

And he continued, “With regard to the national team, we have to say that Marc-Andre ter Stegen is decisive with Barcelona and did good things with us,” drawing a big question mark about the possibility of Manuel returning to his starting position.

Neuer suffered a serious injury with a broken leg after falling on a ski trip last December and missed the rest of the season. He hoped to be physically ready to participate in Bayern Munich’s preparations for the new season, but he missed the Bavarian team’s camp in mid-July and trained individually during it, and he also missed the team’s Asian tour. finally.

The German national team is experiencing a real crisis after its exit from the group stage in the last World Cup in Qatar, knowing that it will host the European Cup in the summer of 2024, and therefore it will participate in the final as the organizing country and will play a total of 15 friendly matches.

The German national team achieved disappointing results during the international window last March and June, as it suffered three defeats against Belgium 2-3, Colombia 0-2 and Poland 0-1. It also tied once with Ukraine 3-3 and achieved a single victory over Peru 2-0.

These results increased pressure on Flick, knowing that the German Federation renewed confidence in him until the European Cup after the World Cup failure.