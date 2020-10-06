Highlights: 13-year-old minor girl kidnapped in Dadri, Greater Noida

Three people were gang-raped by a minor, the panchayat busted the case by threatening the family

Three days later, the case was revealed when the minor arrived to the hospital after deteriorating health

Greater Noida

The incidence of female crime is not coming down in Uttar Pradesh. The latest case has surfaced in Greater Noida in UP adjacent to Delhi. A 13-year-old minor girl was kidnapped from her home in Dadri here by three men. After this, the family panned the case by threatening the family. Three days later, the case was revealed when the minor arrived to the hospital after deteriorating health. Police currently detained two youths

is.

According to the police, a 13-year-old minor girl was present at her home in Dadri, Greater Noida. During this, three people kidnapped him. The trio then alternately gangraped with the minor. After this, the minor reached home in a bad condition and told the family the whole matter. After this, the matter was busted in the village panchayat by threatening the family.

Police detained two youths

Three days after the incident, the minor’s health deteriorated. When family members reached the hospital with him, the whole secret was revealed. The police have detained two youths on the information of the case.

Hathras rape case: Police increased security of victim’s family

Teenager missing in Noida

A 16-year-old teenager living in Sector 10 of Noida police station Sector 20 has gone missing. The teenager’s father has lodged a report of his kidnapping in the police station sector 20 in this case. Inspector RK Singh, in-charge of Police Sector 20 said that a person living in Sector 10 has lodged a report in Sector 20 police station that his 16-year-old daughter has been missing for several days. He said that the police has registered a report of the teenager’s disappearance.