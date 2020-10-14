After the Central Government’s guidelines came on Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh government also issued guidelines to open multiplexes. Multiplexes can be opened from October 15 with half capacity ie 50% occupancy, but there is no possibility of opening any multiplex in Noida this week. Due to incomplete preparations, no multiplex operator has yet clarified when he will open the multiplex.DLF Mall is open only on Monday. Renovation is still underway at the multiplex. Due to this, it may take 20-25 days to open the multiplex. Rajiv, senior officer of DLF Mall, says that renovation of our multiplex is going on right now. It will take a few days to operate.

Initially only 4-5 screens will open

Ashish Sharma, Associate Wise President of Logistics Mall, said that we have a 15-screen multiplex. Initially only 4-5 screens will be started. Previously there were plans to open from October 15, preparations have not been completed yet. So there is no plan to open this week. The date of opening the multiplex will be announced soon.

Time to follow protocol

Director Cinema Yogesh at Center Stage Mall says that we are not opening since 15 but are preparing to open from Friday. Because preparing the protocol with which to open is taking a little time. Apart from this, there is also no information about the opening of the multiplex located in Bharat Mall (formerly Spice Mall) at Sector-25A.

Ongoing preparation

According to the information, the multiplex here is not opening since October 15. Shamim Anwar, associate director marketing, GIP Mall, said that preparations are underway to open a multiplex here, but it will not be open from October 15. It is expected to open from next week.