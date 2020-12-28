Highlights: 20% of total active patients in UP from eight districts of NCR

11% of the total number of deaths from Kovid-19 in the state are from these districts

As of Sunday, there have been 5,81,980 cases of corona virus infection in UP.

UP is third in terms of active patients of corona virus infection

Noida

In Uttar Pradesh, the corona virus continues to weaken. However, there does not seem to be any significant reduction in the number of active cases in the 8 districts of the state falling in NCR. Out of the total number of patients currently being treated in the state, more than 20 per cent, one-fifth is from the eight districts coming in the NCR.

11 percent of the total number of deaths from Kovid-19 in the state are from these districts. It has been reported in official figures. Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat and Shamli districts of Uttar Pradesh fall in the National Capital Region of Uttar Pradesh. The National Capital Region (NCR) includes districts of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, as well as districts of Haryana and Rajasthan.

According to the official figures of the Uttar Pradesh government, till Sunday there have been 5,81,980 cases of corona virus infection. The state is currently undergoing treatment for 15,371 patients. Of these, 3,134 (20.38 per cent) are from the eight districts of the state falling in the National Capital Region. According to the data released by the Union Health Ministry till 8 am on Monday, this state with the most population in the country ranks third in terms of active patients of corona virus infection.



UP is third in the case of active patients

Kerala (65,344) and Maharashtra (60,374) are ahead of UP. According to the data, the district of Meerut has the highest number of 1054 active patients in Meerut district. It is followed by Ghaziabad (790), Gautam Budh Nagar (477), Muzaffarnagar (389), Bulandshahr (199), Hapur (100), Baghpat (79) and Shamli (46).



Kovid killed 8306 in the state, 935 deaths in 8 districts

According to statistics, 8306 people have died due to Corona virus infection in the state. Of these, 935 (11.25 per cent) deaths occurred in the districts under NCR. According to this, out of 935 deaths, Meerut has the highest number of deaths at 424. After this, 101 people died in Muzaffarnagar, 100 in Ghaziabad, 91 in Bulandshahr, 89 in Gautam Budh Nagar, 67 in Hapur, 29 in Shamli and 34 in Baghpat.