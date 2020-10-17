Highlights: ‘Alien’ seen flying in the sky of Bhatta Parsaul village of Greater Noida

A crowd of people gathered to see the fallen trapped in the bushes

It was found out that this is a robot balloon, when the fear of the people came to an end

The policemen who reached the spot also refused to go near the balloon for a long time.

Noida

In Bhatta-Parsaul village of Greater Noida, there was a stir on Saturday when an alien-like figure appeared flying in the sky. He fell on the ground after some time. A crowd gathered on the spot to see him. People started having all kinds of discussions. Even the police could not muster the courage to go to him for hours. Later it is revealed that he is a balloon in the shape of an alien, then the fear of the people is gone.

According to the information, near the village of Bhatta-Parsaul, suddenly a figure like an alien appeared flying in the sky. A crowd gathered to see him. People say that this shape kept flying in the sky for a long time. After that it fell to the ground and got stuck in the bushes. On arrival of the matter, the police also could not reach him for a long time. Dankour Kotwali in-charge says that he was not an alien or a robot. There was a balloon made of Alien appearance that appeared in the flying sky and later fell on the ground.

Policemen too scared to see this ‘alien’!

Stirring up

Police say that the balloon got stuck in the bushes after falling to the ground. His head was shaking. Because of this, the scared people were not going to approach him as an alien. The policemen also hesitated to approach him for a long time. The Noida police has also given a clarification on this regard with a photo of the robot balloon on Twitter.