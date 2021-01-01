Three miscreants, including the gang leader who stole a laptop and valuables from a catapult from a catapult in Delhi-NCR, were arrested from Sector-37 police station Sector-37 on Thursday. Laptops, jewelery, cash and foreign currency have been recovered from their possession. The police registered a case and produced the accused in court, from where they were sent to jail.Additional DCP Ranvijay Singh of Noida Zone said that Sanjay alias Michael, Amit and Suraj alias Skull were identified as Ambedkar Nagar Delhi. The three accused have been nabbed from the Sector-37 intersection. Four stolen stolen laptops, including India, one lakh 14 thousand foreign currency, three rings, a pen drive, a slingshot, a packet shrapnel, two laptop bags, a purse and a number plate without scooty have been recovered.

Sanjay is the leader of the gang

Singh said that Sanjay Michael is the leader of this gang. Others are being questioned. The accused have admitted the incident of stealing goods by breaking the glass of more than 200 cars in the last five years.

Theft here on 26 December

On December 26, Chandan Khandelwal was in a meeting with friend Subhashish at Spectrum Mall, Sector-75. All the cars were parked outside the goods and went inside for two minutes. During this time, their cars contained valuables including laptops. When he returned, he saw that the glass of the cars was broken. Four laptops and foreign currency kept in the car are missing.

Red Fort and thieves of Delhi used to sell stolen goods in the market

The accused used to go to the Red Fort and Chor Bazaar in Delhi and sell stolen goods for half the price. They used to divide the money in equal parts. The accused is a member of the Madan Giri gang. Sanjay aka Michael Hai used to shop for stolen goods. Suraj aka Skull specializes in breaking the glass of the car from the slingshot. Noida zone’s SP First Ankita Sharma said that the accused had gone to jail many times in the past. Sanjay Michael has about 30 cases of theft and robbery in Noida Delhi and 39 against Suraj. At the same time, 13 cases are registered on Amit.