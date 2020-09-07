Highlights: The Metro train, called the lifeline of Delhi-NCR people, returned on track after five months

Extensive work was done to make Metro travel corona free, along with strict guidelines.

Guidelines have been made stricter and passengers who do not follow it may have to pay heavy fines.

Noida

The Metro train, called the lifeline of the people of Delhi-NCR, has returned on track after five months. Extensive work has been done to make Metro travel corona free. Both DMRC and NMRC (Metro Guidelines) have issued guidelines. Guidelines have been made very strict and the passenger not complying with this may have to pay heavy fines.

If you are found traveling without a face mask while traveling in Noida-Greater Noida Metro Service, then you will have to pay a fine of Rs 500. On the other hand, if you are caught spitting anywhere, 100 rupees will be charged.

Strictly enforce guidelines

The services of Noida-Greater Noida Metro, known as Aqua Line Metro, have started from Monday. Social Distancing is the most important step to prevent the global epidemic called Corona virus.

Due to this, the metro was closed for five months. The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) on Saturday said that now the commencement of Metro service will strictly implement social distancing and preventive measures from Kovid-19. Passengers traveling without a mask will be fined Rs 500.



Read: Noida: Aqua Line Metro operation from September 7, know the necessary rules before traveling

Will have to pay heavy fine

NMRC said, ‘The first 100 rupees will be fined for spitting a passenger anywhere in the Metro station, train or Metro Premises. After this, 500 rupees will be charged if found doing so again.

Apart from this, passengers will have to pay a fine of Rs 500 if they are not found in the metro station or metro premises without a mask. NMRC said that its staff (NMRC Staff) will recover the fine. Therefore, follow all the passenger rules and help prevent the corona virus from spreading.

Take care before traveling

The metro will run from seven to 11 in the morning and between five and nine in the evening at an interval of 15–15 minutes. The metro will operate between 8 am and 11 am and 5 to 11 pm. During the Metro operation, the temperature of the metro rail will be kept between 24 and 30 degrees.

1-1 gates will open on both sides at Metro station Sector-50, 51, 76, Knowledge Park-2, Pari Chowk and Depot Station. One side gate will be opened at all the remaining 15 stations.