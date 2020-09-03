Metro will arrive on 15-15 minutes NMRC also released its SOP for Aqua Line on Wednesday. It was told that initially Metro will be available on Aqua Line in 15 minutes instead of 7.30 minutes. With this, every station would stop 10 seconds longer, still used to stop 20 seconds. There are 21 metro stations on this line. NMRC will gather information about them further. Wherever the metro station area will be in the corona hotspot, the metro station gates will be kept closed.

Passengers should carry at least luggage NMRC will promote that those who have symptoms of cold, cold, fever or corona do not travel by metro. Marking has already been done from the train to the platform to maintain social distancing. Along with this, you will be asked to travel with less luggage.

Elevators, escalators will remain operational According to NMRC, lifts and escalators will be commissioned, but special attention will be given to social distancing. Along with this, sanitization will be arranged at a certain time. There will also be continuous sanitization at the AFC point. Passengers will be motivated for digital payment.

Due to corona, there will be more hardness For the prevention of corona infection, very strict action will be taken at the moment. No one will be allowed to stay in the station premises without further delay. Apart from this, special emphasis will be laid on ensuring compliance with rules. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has made it clear that every station will be monitored directly from the control room of the metro and strict action will be taken against anyone if they are seen breaking the rules.

If you break the rules, you will get off the train Durgashankar Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Urban Affairs, suggests that smart cards of those who break the rules should be confiscated. There is a provision for imposing penalty, under which the metro staff or metro police can deduct the challan of such people. Some drastic steps can also be taken to prevent entry of such people to the metro station. The trains will also be monitored through cameras and if a person does not maintain social distancing, he can be taken off the train at the next station.

Noida Metro Service, which was closed due to Coronavirus infection, will resume in the city after 170 days. Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) will start service on Aqua Line (Noida-Greater Noida) from 7 September. At the same time, the blue line between Delhi and Noida will run from 9 September. Apart from this, people will be able to travel on the magenta line from September 11. Metro operations cannot be started like before. For this, NMRC has decided to run the metro on Aqua Line from 7 to 11 am and in the evening from 5 to 9 pm. This time line will be for a week. After this, the time of Metro operation will also increase gradually as the number of passengers increases.